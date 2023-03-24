USMNT enter “complicated” Grenada match as Folarin Balogun recruitment lingers

Amidst the sudden frenzy over a visit from tri-national recruiting target Folarin Balogun, the lingering wake of the Gregg Berhalter-Gio Reyna controversy and the continued absence of a permanent head coach, the US men’s national team have an actual soccer match of consequence to play on Friday night (8 pm ET | TNT, Universo, Peacock).

“And then you come – and I mean this respectfully – you come to certain places in the region, and it's just different. Different conditions, different stadiums, different fans, so they become very, very complicated games because they're not games like you're used to. But the bottom line is this: We have to win.”

“Look, I would say these games are complicated,” said interim boss Anthony Hudson in a matchday-1 media availability after the USMNT arrived at their hotel on Thursday evening. “They're very, very tricky games, because we have, as we all know, just come out of t he World Cup. We have a really, really talented squad coming from playing at very, very high levels, all around the world, playing in Europe.

But they had to travel nearly 2,000 miles south on Thursday, and must quickly orient themselves to perform in a fairly unfamiliar setting.

The Yanks are prohibitive favorites to defeat Grenada, the small island nation they routed 5-0 in the reverse fixture in Austin last June. They have only lost four times in 29 matches vs. Caribbean opposition since 2010 and are 4W-0L-0D all-time against the Spice Boyz, who are currently ranked 173rd in the world by FIFA. The USMNT are defending Concacaf Nations League title holders and plan to keep it that way.

USMNT watchers need only think back to the stunning events of October 10, 2017 in Couva, on Grenada’s neighboring island of Trinidad, to be reminded of that. That’s where the road to the 2018 World Cup came crashing to a premature end, in a grisly 2-1 upset loss to Trinidad and Tobago, on a waterlogged pitch against a theoretically over-matched opponent with little to play for save pride.

Christian Pulisic, who is captaining the side in the injury-imposed absence of midfielder Tyler Adams, was on the field that night, which he’s described as one of the most searing experiences of his career to date. On Thursday he said he’s learned to “embrace the atmosphere and just take it on with a smile," and "fight for my team” in these David-and-Goliath situations.

“We were able to go and see the stadium. And I must say it's quite a beautiful place,” said the Chelsea attacker of Kirani James Athletic Stadium, a seaside venue nestled at the foot of Grenada’s lush volcanic hills just outside the capital city, St. George’s. “The setting was very nice, the drive to the stadium was beautiful, and hopefully it'll be a nice atmosphere for the match tomorrow.

“It might not be a World Cup game, but we know how challenging these matches can be at times, because of the conditions and everything. But all in all, excited to be here in a nice place and yeah, a good challenge for us.”

Balogun watch

That said, Hudson and Pulisic were asked repeatedly about Balogun, the England youth international lighting up Ligue 1 on a season-long loan from Arsenal to Stade Reims who sparked an online frenzy when he turned up in Orlando this week after bowing out of an England Under-21s camp due to injury.

“He's out here having a bit of a break and then some training and we've had some discussions. So yeah, now it’s about him just enjoying the rest of his trip,” said Hudson, confirming that Balogun met with the USMNT at their training base outside Orlando.

“It's been good because it's been an opportunity for us just to share about our program and who we are and what we do. And again, that’s it. I hope we get the chance to speak to him again. So it's been good to meet him and I know a few of the guys have spoken to him as well.”