USMNT continue World Cup preparations vs. Uruguay on June 5

The match continues preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup , with the South American nation also bound for Qatar later this November. Kickoff is set for 5 pm ET, with proceedings broadcast live on FOX, Univision and TUDN.

“We’re looking forward to facing another high-level opponent that is also preparing for the World Cup. Uruguay has some world-class talent and is one of the top teams in South America,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “These are the kinds of opportunities we need to continue to grow as a group and set ourselves up to be successful in Qatar. Once again we’ll have the benefit of outstanding facilities in Kansas City and a venue that has shown tremendous support for the national team.”