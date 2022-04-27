USMNT continue World Cup preparations vs. Uruguay on June 5

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The US men’s national team will face Uruguay in an international friendly June 5 at Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park, the federation announced Wednesday.

The match continues preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the South American nation also bound for Qatar later this November. Kickoff is set for 5 pm ET, with proceedings broadcast live on FOX, Univision and TUDN.

“We’re looking forward to facing another high-level opponent that is also preparing for the World Cup. Uruguay has some world-class talent and is one of the top teams in South America,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “These are the kinds of opportunities we need to continue to grow as a group and set ourselves up to be successful in Qatar. Once again we’ll have the benefit of outstanding facilities in Kansas City and a venue that has shown tremendous support for the national team.”

The Uruguay matchup follows a friendly vs. Morroco on June 1 at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium. And aside from facing the African nation, the Yanks await 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League games vs. Grenada (June 10) and El Salvador (June 14). Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium will host the Grenada match as the USMNT begin their CNL title defense, while the El Salvador one is on the road.

The USMNT and Uruguay have an even all-time record (2W-2L-3D). The last meeting in 2019, a 1-1 draw, saw goals from MLS forwards Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC) and Brian Rodriguez (LAFC).

Uruguay, led by strikers Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) and Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup before falling to eventual champion France. This go-around La Celeste were drawn into Group H with Portugal, Ghana and Korea Republic.

In Qatar, the USMNT will compete in Group B alongside England, Iran and the winner of Europe's Path A playoff that contains Wales vs. Ukraine or Scotland.

