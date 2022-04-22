Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host USMNT's first Concacaf Nations League match

Austin FC's Q2 Stadium has been selected as the host venue for the US men's national team's 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League opener against Grenada on June 10, the federation announced Friday.

The fixture will kick off the USMNT's Nations League title defense as they commence Group D play, where the US were drawn with El Salvador and Grenada. The Yanks will travel to face El Salvador on June 14 in San Salvador.

“The facilities in Austin are simply world-class,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “We have had incredible experiences there in the Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifying, and we think it’s the perfect venue to begin the defense of our Nations League title.”

Q2 Stadium has served as Austin FC's home field since the expansion club's entry to MLS in 2021, with the 20,000-plus seat venue quickly becoming one of the most formidable grounds in MLS.

It will mark the third time Q2 Stadium has hosted a USMNT match, with the US emerging victorious on both previous occasions. The Yanks topped Qatar 1-0 at the facility in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals, before a 2-0 win over Jamaica in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

