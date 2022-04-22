Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host USMNT's first Concacaf Nations League match

Austin FC's Q2 Stadium has been selected as the host venue for the US men's national team's 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League opener against Grenada on June 10, the federation announced Friday.

The fixture will kick off the USMNT's Nations League title defense as they commence Group D play, where the US were drawn with El Salvador and Grenada. The Yanks will travel to face El Salvador on June 14 in San Salvador.