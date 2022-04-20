USMNT to start World Cup preparations vs. Morocco at TQL Stadium on June 1

The US men's national team will begin their preparations for the 2022 World Cup with a friendly against Morocco at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on June 1, the federation announced Wednesday.

The match will pit the US against another nation successfully qualified for Qatar 2022, with Morocco coming off an unbeaten run in CAF World Cup Qualifying and getting drawn into Group F with Canada, Belgium and Croatia.

It will mark the second time the US have played at FC Cincinnati's home venue, the first being a 2-0 victory over Mexico in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying on Nov. 12, 2021.

“We’re excited to face a fellow World Cup finalist and provide our team with a different challenge,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a release. “With only six international games before the World Cup, this is a critical period for our team preparation. Combining the magnificent training facilities, the world-class stadium and the amazing atmosphere, Cincinnati ticked all the boxes to give us a great start to these summer matches.”

The match will also be the fourth all-time meeting between the USMNT and Morocco and the first since 2006. It will be the first of four matches for the USMNT during the ‘double window’ in June, with another friendly against an undetermined opponent scheduled for June 5.

The USMNT will then kick off Concacaf Nations League play on June 10 at home against Grenada before traveling to take on El Salvador (June 14).