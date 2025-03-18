USMNT add McGlynn, Gutiérrez & Arfsten to Nations League squad

US men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has called up three MLS-based replacements for the upcoming 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals.
Midfielders Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo FC) and Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire FC), along with defender Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), were named to the roster, replacing the injured Auston Trusty, Johnny Cardoso and Antonee Robinson, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday.
With the additions, there are now nine MLS players in Pochettino's 23-man squad, which also features Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen, Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream and Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna.
Pochettino's three latest call-ups were all involved in the USMNT's January camp, participating in international friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica.
McGlynn, a Philadelphia Union homegrown who was traded to the Dynamo over the winter utilizing the league's new cash-for-player trade rule, was one of the standouts, scoring his first USMNT goal in a 3-1 win over Venezuela.
Gutiérrez and Arfsten also earned their first senior caps and now have the chance to play in their first official competition at the national team level.
The three-time defending Nations League champion USMNT face Panama in Thursday's semifinal at SoFi Stadium. A win sends them to the March 23 final against the Canada-Mexico winner. Should they lose, they'll play the third-place match earlier that same day.