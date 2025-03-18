USMNT add McGlynn, Gutiérrez & Arfsten to Nations League squad

US men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has called up three MLS-based replacements for the upcoming 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals.

Pochettino's three latest call-ups were all involved in the USMNT's January camp, participating in international friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica.

Gutiérrez and Arfsten also earned their first senior caps and now have the chance to play in their first official competition at the national team level.