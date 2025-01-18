Jack McGlynn, Patrick Agyemang shine as USMNT top Venezuela

Three different players scored their first international goal as the US men's national team took a 3-1 victory in Saturday's friendly against Venezuela at Inter Miami CF 's Chase Stadium.

Jack McGlynn, Patrick Agyemang and Matko Miljevic all opened their accounts to pace the USMNT, with Venezuela getting their lone goal on a 68th-minute header from Jorge Yriarte.

The Yanks had a golden opportunity to open the scoring just after the match kicked off, when Agyemang drew a penalty kick via a clumsy challenge from Austin FC's Dani Pereira. With a chance to strike from the spot, Miljevic was denied by Panama goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez.

The US found their opener, as McGlynn bagged a patented highlight-reel strike. The Philadelphia Union homegrown uncorked a picture-perfect shot from deep outside the area, giving Faríñez no chance for a diving denial.