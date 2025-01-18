Jack McGlynn, Patrick Agyemang shine as USMNT top Venezuela

Three different players scored their first international goal as the US men's national team took a 3-1 victory in Saturday's friendly against Venezuela at Inter Miami CF's Chase Stadium.
Jack McGlynn, Patrick Agyemang and Matko Miljevic all opened their accounts to pace the USMNT, with Venezuela getting their lone goal on a 68th-minute header from Jorge Yriarte.
The Yanks had a golden opportunity to open the scoring just after the match kicked off, when Agyemang drew a penalty kick via a clumsy challenge from Austin FC's Dani Pereira. With a chance to strike from the spot, Miljevic was denied by Panama goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez.
The US found their opener, as McGlynn bagged a patented highlight-reel strike. The Philadelphia Union homegrown uncorked a picture-perfect shot from deep outside the area, giving Faríñez no chance for a diving denial.
Agyemang doubled that advantage two minutes later, as the Charlotte FC forward slotted home a breakaway finish. Miljevic rounded out the scoring for the US, atoning for his earlier PK miss in the 64th minute by finishing an expertly worked counterattack.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: January camp provides a platform for players to make their case for future call-ups, with this year's edition arguably carrying even more weight as Pochettino takes initial stock of the player pool. With one more friendly to go against Costa Rica on Wednesday, the group Pochettino assembled has a positive result to build upon.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There's arguably no sweeter left foot in MLS than McGlynn. He showed he can do it at the international level too with this gorgeous shot on his 37th-minute opener.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: In addition to the goal, McGlynn also had a nice assist on Miljevic's strike that effectively put the match to bed. The 21-year-old might have made the biggest statement for more opportunities.
Next Up
- USA: January 22 vs. Costa Rica (7 pm ET | TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock) | International Friendly