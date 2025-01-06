USMNT: 6 intriguing MLS players on January camp roster

Mauricio Pochettino just dropped the roster for his first January camp in charge of the US men’s national team , and it’s a fun one.

That said, the following six names caught our eye as particularly intriguing choices. Let’s plunge in.

Whatever specific gripes one might have with Poch’s selections and snubs, at the very least the charismatic Argentine coach is keeping things interesting as he and his staff kick off a massive 2025 with this Florida camp, which will be punctuated by friendlies vs. Venezuela and Costa Rica.

Of the 24 names on this list, seven players are completely new to the USMNT environs. Another three are uncapped despite previous call-ups. And one is a fairly familiar face whose inclusion is nevertheless unexpected – Matko Milijevic, the Miami-born attacker whose heritage makes him eligible to represent four nations (the US, Argentina, Bosnia and Croatia) and whose contract with CF Montréal was terminated in 2023 via some of the more surreal circumstances in recent memory.

That would be Freese , NYCFC ’s 2024 MVP, a legit game-changer in the Pigeons’ upset of FC Cincinnati in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and a stunning snub from the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist. As Hudson River Blue’s Matthew Mangam noted in November, the Philadelphia Union academy product posted the league’s third-highest save rate (74 percent) and a superb 9.8 goals prevented last season, second-best in MLS and miles ahead of the -11.6 of Zack Steffen , the most experienced of the January ‘keeper quartet.

Poch picked a pretty solid goalkeeping corps, though we contend that its newest face arrives with the strongest case for fast-tracking up the depth chart.

Luna is built differently from most other domestic players in his area of the pitch, and we’re eager to see if he can seize this month’s opportunity.

But whatever happens with the RSL rising star’s international future, Poch is not letting him walk away just like that. The coach spoke warmly of Luna when asked about the San Jose Earthquakes academy alum, after naming his first USMNT roster back in October, calling him “one of the players that we propose as a future player in the national team,” with “great potential.” Now, he’s giving him a longer, closer look.

“Moon Boy” was harshly snubbed from the US Oly squad in France over the summer, despite playing a key role in the qualification campaign that ended the program’s lengthy exile from that big stage. You could hardly blame the creative attacker for turning down an alternate slot and publicly pondering an eligibility switch to Mexico, his parents’ homeland.

This Jan camp roster makes it clear: Pochettino and his scouting team are indeed watching MLS games and not just throwing darts at a player pool list or referencing established reputations.

Not only that, they might even be hardcore MLSsoccer.com readers and/or Extratime podcast listeners – because our beloved Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has for months on end been banging the drum for Eneli, who spent time in Columbus’ academy as a kid but eventually reached the pros via the SuperDraft after four years at Cornell.

“Eneli is my out-of-right-field ask. His ability to receive the ball in traffic, his comfort with it once he gets it on his foot, and then his ability to change speeds and explode past the first defender… it was Darlington Nagbe-esque in central midfield this year,” wrote Doyle in his January camp roster prediction piece last month.