USMNT roster prediction: Who could make January 2025 camp?

January camp is traditionally for MLS players, a LIGA MX-based guy or two (who get released by their clubs, anyway – the Clausura starts around the second week of January, so there’s overlap with the camp), and maybe one of the few Yanks playing in Norway. It's essentially a look-see to determine which MLS veterans have kept their level high, and which kids might be ready to push their way into the mix. That's all while making sure everyone, down to basically the 40th guy on the depth chart, is familiar with the game model.