USMNT roster: 23 MLS players called for Pochettino's first January camp

US men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has called in 23 MLS players for January 2025 camp, which includes friendlies against Venezuela (Jan. 18) and Costa Rica (Jan. 22) at MLS stadiums.
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
- Zack Steffen - Colorado Rapids
DEFENDERS (9)
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- George Campbell - CF Montréal
- DeJuan Jones - Columbus Crew
- Shaq Moore - FC Dallas
- Jalen Neal - CF Montréal
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
- Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
MIDFIELDERS (4)
- Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami CF
- Emeka Eneli - Real Salt Lake
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
FORWARDS (7)
- Patrick Agyemang - Charlotte FC
- Caden Clark - CF Montréal
- Jesús Ferreira - FC Dallas
- Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC
- Matko Miljevic - Unattached
- Indiana Vassilev - St. Louis CITY SC
- Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
January camp friendlies
- Jan. 18 vs. Venezuela - 3 pm ET | Chase Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jan. 22 vs. Costa Rica - 7 pm ET | Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, Florida
Historically, January camp features an MLS-heavy roster since the league's 30 teams are in preseason mode – allowing prospects and veterans to make their case for a bigger USMNT role. Conversely, European players are in-season and traditionally aren’t called up because the camp falls outside an official FIFA window.
This is Pochettino's first-ever January camp, giving the Argentine manager an expanded look at the MLS pool as the USMNT build towards co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup await this year, too.
"We are extremely excited to work with a new group of players and continue to implement our ideas," said Pochettino. "As I have said, MLS is very important to the national team project, and these players have earned this opportunity."
MLS presence
Of the 24 players in camp, 23 hail from MLS rosters – led by three call-ups apiece from the Columbus Crew and CF Montréal. In total, 15 MLS clubs are represented.
Eight players have represented the United States in a Youth World Cup or Olympics, including Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn and New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin.
Seven players are in their first USMNT camp, including Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang, Chicago Fire FC midfielder Brian Gutiérrez and Columbus Crew wingback Max Arfsten.
Four players – FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas fullback Shaq Moore, Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream and Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman – were part of the USMNT's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.
Ream, a finalist for the 2024 US Soccer Male Player of the Year, has captained all four matches since Pochettino took over the USMNT last September. He's the most-capped player (66) in camp.