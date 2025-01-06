USMNT roster: 23 MLS players called for Pochettino's first January camp

US men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has called in 23 MLS players for January 2025 camp, which includes friendlies against Venezuela (Jan. 18) and Costa Rica (Jan. 22) at MLS stadiums.

January camp friendlies

Jan. 18 vs. Venezuela - 3 pm ET | Chase Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jan. 22 vs. Costa Rica - 7 pm ET | Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, Florida

Historically, January camp features an MLS-heavy roster since the league's 30 teams are in preseason mode – allowing prospects and veterans to make their case for a bigger USMNT role. Conversely, European players are in-season and traditionally aren’t called up because the camp falls outside an official FIFA window.

This is Pochettino's first-ever January camp, giving the Argentine manager an expanded look at the MLS pool as the USMNT build towards co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup await this year, too.