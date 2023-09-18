Transfer Tracker

MLS terminates Matko Miljevic's contract with CF Montréal

CF Montréal logo generic - 2023
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Contract termination 

Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic for engaging in conduct detrimental to the league and violating his Standard Player Agreement, it was announced Monday.

Miljevic originally joined CF Montréal in August 2021 after leaving Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors. In 35 regular-season appearances, Miljevic had two goals and two assists across 951 minutes played.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker CF Montréal Matko Miljevic

Related Stories

Inter Miami sign Leonardo Campana to contract extension
Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Sergio Córdova to Turkey's Süper Lig
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canada attacker Junior Hoilett 
More News
More News
MLS terminates Matko Miljevic's contract with CF Montréal
Transfer Tracker

MLS terminates Matko Miljevic's contract with CF Montréal
Team of the Matchday: Bouanga, Gauld & more step up in Matchday 32
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Bouanga, Gauld & more step up in Matchday 32
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 32
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 32
Your Monday Kickoff: Which MLS Cup contenders have fatal flaws?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Which MLS Cup contenders have fatal flaws?
Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC: Back Sporting KC to win low-scoring match

Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC: Back Sporting KC to win low-scoring match
MLS Matchday 33 Previews: Back Orlando City to continue stellar road form vs. NYCFC.

MLS Matchday 33 Previews: Back Orlando City to continue stellar road form vs. NYCFC.
More News
Video
Video
Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:24

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers | September 17, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers | September 17, 2023
Goal: S. Driussi vs. POR, 75'
0:55

Goal: S. Driussi vs. POR, 75'
Goal: Evander vs. ATX, 64'
0:56

Goal: Evander vs. ATX, 64'
More Video