MLS terminates Matko Miljevic's contract with CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Contract termination
Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic for engaging in conduct detrimental to the league and violating his Standard Player Agreement, it was announced Monday.
Miljevic originally joined CF Montréal in August 2021 after leaving Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors. In 35 regular-season appearances, Miljevic had two goals and two assists across 951 minutes played.
