USA vs. Venezuela: How to watch, stream international friendly

Four days after facing Venezuela, the USMNT will take on Costa Rica at Orlando City SC 's Inter&Co Stadium to conclude head coach Mauricio Pochettino's first-ever January camp.

Twenty-three MLS players feature in Pochettino's roster, giving the Argentine manager an expanded look at the league's talent pool ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Finals and Concacaf Gold Cup later this year. It all leads to the FIFA 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.