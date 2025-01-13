USA vs. Venezuela: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team play their first of two January friendlies on Saturday afternoon, hosting Venezuela at Inter Miami CF's Chase Stadium.
How to watch & stream
- English: TNT, Max, Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo, Universo
When
- Saturday, Jan. 18 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Four days after facing Venezuela, the USMNT will take on Costa Rica at Orlando City SC's Inter&Co Stadium to conclude head coach Mauricio Pochettino's first-ever January camp.
Twenty-three MLS players feature in Pochettino's roster, giving the Argentine manager an expanded look at the league's talent pool ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Finals and Concacaf Gold Cup later this year. It all leads to the FIFA 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.
An MLS-heavy squad looks to improve on Pochettino's 3W-1L-0D record in charge of the USMNT, with the added incentive of earning future consideration as the program continues the build-up for next year's World Cup on home soil.
Roster highlights include Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, rising New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin and USMNT veteran Jesús Ferreira, the FC Dallas homegrown who joined Seattle Sounders FC last week in a blockbuster intra-league trade.
Charlotte FC's Tim Ream is the only player on the current squad to feature in the USMNT's last game: a 4-2 win over Jamaica in November during the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.
Venezuela head coach Fernando Batista has called up Austin FC midfielder Dani Pereira, Atlanta United right back Ronald Hernández and Orlando City homegrown goalkeeper Javier Otero for La Vinotino's lone friendly this month. Longtime MLS veteran Júnior Moreno, who featured for Houston Dynamo FC last season, is also part of the squad.
Winless in their last seven matches (0W-4L-3D), Venezuela are currently eighth in Conmebol World Cup qualifying as they look for their first-ever berth in the quadrennial tournament.
The USMNT have a 3W-1L-2D all-time record against La Vinotino, although the South Americans won the last matchup: a 3-0 friendly victory in June 2019.