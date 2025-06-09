USA vs. Switzerland: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team host Switzerland Tuesday night in their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup send-off match at Nashville SC's GEODIS Park.
How to watch & stream
- TNT, Max, Peacock, TruTV
When
- Tuesday, June 10 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's 27-man roster includes 16 players from Major League Soccer, giving veterans and rising stars alike the chance to impress against a high-level European opponent before facing continental foes.
After this friendly, the USMNT begin their Gold Cup group on June 15 against Trinidad & Tobago at San Jose's PayPal Park.
Pochettino & Co. will seek a bounce-back performance after falling to Türkiye, 2-1, on Saturday in the program's first match since finishing fourth in the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League.
Despite the setback, several players boosted their USMNT profile – most notably Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn, who opened the scoring less than a minute in with a stunning left-footed strike.
Saturday's match also marked the senior international debuts of New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese, Orlando City fullback Alex Freeman, and Philadelphia Union homegrowns Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel.
Switzerland are ranked 20th in the FIFA World Rankings, a year after reaching the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals and just under three months before beginning their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.
Coached by former Swiss international defender Murat Yakin, the Rossocrociati defeated Mexico, 4-2, on Saturday in their first friendly of the June international window.
Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Dan Ndoye and Fabian Rieder all scored for Switzerland, who hope to make it two straight wins against co-hosts of next year's 2026 FIFA World Cup.