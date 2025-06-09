USA vs. Switzerland: How to watch, stream international friendly

After this friendly, the USMNT begin their Gold Cup group on June 15 against Trinidad & Tobago at San Jose 's PayPal Park.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's 27-man roster includes 16 players from Major League Soccer, giving veterans and rising stars alike the chance to impress against a high-level European opponent before facing continental foes.

Despite the setback, several players boosted their USMNT profile – most notably Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn , who opened the scoring less than a minute in with a stunning left-footed strike.

Pochettino & Co. will seek a bounce-back performance after falling to Türkiye, 2-1, on Saturday in the program's first match since finishing fourth in the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League .

A stupendous strike from @JackMcGlynn7 right from the start! 🚀 #USMNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/d8gtWhqgF9

Switzerland are ranked 20th in the FIFA World Rankings, a year after reaching the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals and just under three months before beginning their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Coached by former Swiss international defender Murat Yakin, the Rossocrociati defeated Mexico, 4-2, on Saturday in their first friendly of the June international window.