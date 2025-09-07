USA vs. Japan: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States host Japan on Tuesday evening at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field, concluding their September international window tests.
How to watch & stream
- English: TNT, HBO Max, Peacock
- Spanish: Universo
When
- Tuesday Sept. 9 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
The USMNT will face their second straight Asian opponent, following Saturday's 2-0 defeat vs. South Korea at Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of the New York Red Bulls.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino called up 13 MLS players for both friendlies that continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.
The USMNT are chasing a bounce-back result after losing against South Korea over the weekend. LAFC forward Son Heung-Min provided 1g/1a, ensuring more struggles for Pochettino's side against top-25 opponents.
Might AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic provide a spark? The Serie A star is back with the USMNT after skipping out on this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese and Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna were key parts of a runner-up finish at the Gold Cup. They both started against South Korea, as did Vancouver Whitecaps FC center back Tristan Blackmon on his international debut.
Japan, who are the highest-placed Asian country in the FIFA World Rankings (No. 17), have already qualified for next year's World Cup. They've made the Round of 16 in back-to-back tournaments.
In their first of two US-based friendlies this window, the Samurai Blue settled for a 0-0 draw with Mexico on Saturday. Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki was forced into just one save at the Oakland Coliseum.
Japan's squad is highlighted by several Europe-based stars, including Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, Real Sociedad playmaker Takefusa Kubo and Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.