USA vs. Costa Rica: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal

The US men's national team continue their quest for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup crown on Sunday when facing Group B runner-up Costa Rica in the quarterfinals.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Univision, TUDN
When
- Sunday, June 29 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster includes 15 MLS players, giving veterans and rising stars alike the opportunity to impress. The 2025 Gold Cup serves as the program's last tournament preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.
The USMNT rebounded from a four-match winless streak heading into the tournament and have won three in a row in their quest for an eighth Gold Cup title. Only Mexico (nine) have won more.
While it wasn't all smooth sailing, the USMNT won three straight matches to top Group D. Following a 5-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago, Pochettino's side grinded out a pair of one-goal wins against Saudi Arabia and Haiti.
Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang has scored twice, including the match-winner against Haiti. He's second on the team in goals scored behind Malik Tillman (three).
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese has conceded just once, while right back Alex Freeman (Orlando City) has started every match. Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake) and Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) continue to impress in midfield.
Costa Rica narrowly finished second in Group A – a single goal separating them from first-place Mexico after the sides played to a 0-0 draw.
Miguel Herrera's side opened the tournament with a wild 4-3 victory over Suriname; a Manfred Ugalde penalty kick in second-half stoppage time was the difference. The Ticos then overcame the Dominican Republic, 2-1, with Ugalde again converting from the spot – his third PK of the tournament – and Josimar Alcócer scoring the winner five minutes from full time.
New York City FC forward Alonso Martínez has also scored and started each match, while Ariel Lassiter (Portland Timbers) made one substitute appearance before reportedly fracturing his hand.