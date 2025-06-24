USA vs. Costa Rica: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal

Costa Rica narrowly finished second in Group A – a single goal separating them from first-place Mexico after the sides played to a 0-0 draw .

Miguel Herrera's side opened the tournament with a wild 4-3 victory over Suriname; a Manfred Ugalde penalty kick in second-half stoppage time was the difference. The Ticos then overcame the Dominican Republic, 2-1, with Ugalde again converting from the spot – his third PK of the tournament – and Josimar Alcócer scoring the winner five minutes from full time.