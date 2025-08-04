FC Cincinnati vs. Chivas Guadalajara: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

FC Cincinnati host LIGA MX side Chivas Guadalajara on Thursday in their final Phase One match, hoping to secure a Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinal berth.
How to watch & stream
When
- Thursday, Aug. 7 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams aim to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.
The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.
The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Evander has carried his impressive form into Leagues Cup, tallying 2g/2a as Cincinnati have taken four points from their first two matches.
The Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate factored into all three goals in a 3-2 win over CF Monterrey, outdueling Sergio Canales. With a long-range golazo, he also sparked the Orange & Blue's 2-2 comeback draw with FC Juárez before they fell 4-3 on penalty kicks.
While Kévin Denkey works back to full fitness, Cincy will likely rely on Sergio Santos or Kei Kamara to lead the line. Dado Valenzuela and Luca Orellano should provide wide threats in this must-win showdown.
One of the biggest clubs in LIGA MX, Chivas have just two points from two matches.
But they have momentum after staving off elimination to defeat Charlotte FC, 4-2 on penalty kicks, following an entertaining 2-2 draw. Richy Ledezma and Bryan González scored, then José Rangel came up clutch in the shootout.
Earlier in the tournament, Chivas suffered a 1-0 defeat at the New York Red Bulls. They seemed set for another round of PKs until Emil Forsberg scored a walk-off winner in second-half stoppage time.