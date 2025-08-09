Tottenham Hotspur reunited: Hugo Lloris welcomes Son Heung-Min to LAFC

"He spent 10 years at Spurs; he did everything that he could," said Lloris. "He won the Europa League last season. He achieved so much in the Premier League in terms of stats, in terms of image. He's well-respected all around the world.

"And I understand when you arrive at one stage in your career, you need a new target, a new objective. Seeing him coming to MLS, it's great for the league, great for the city, great for the club, also great for him because he's the kind of example where there's plenty of things to learn from him. The way he trains, the way he prepares himself, the way he competes – I expect him to have a really big impact in the club."