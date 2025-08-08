Colorado Rapids sign winger Alexis Manyoma

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have acquired winger Alexis Manyoma on loan from Argentine top-flight side Estudiantes, the club announced Friday.
The 22-year-old Colombian youth international's deal lasts through July 21, 2026, with a purchase option.
Manyoma joins Colorado after producing 12g/9a in 115 appearances combined for Estudiantes and Inter Palmira in his home country. He represented Colombia at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
“We’re excited to welcome Alexis to the club,” said president Pádraig Smith. “He’s a dynamic and aggressive attacker with international experience and a strong track record in competitive environments.
"We look forward to adding a player of his quality into our group.”
Manyoma adds firepower on the wing, joining the likes of Calvin Harris and fellow U22 Initiative signing Ted Ku-DiPietro after the Rapids waived DP Kévin Cabral.
Colorado are ninth in the Western Conference (30 points), one point above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. They're seeking a second consecutive postseason appearance under head coach Chris Armas.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant