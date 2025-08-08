Colorado Rapids sign winger Alexis Manyoma

The Colorado Rapids have acquired winger Alexis Manyoma on loan from Argentine top-flight side Estudiantes, the club announced Friday.

The 22-year-old Colombian youth international's deal lasts through July 21, 2026, with a purchase option.

Manyoma joins Colorado after producing 12g/9a in 115 appearances combined for Estudiantes and Inter Palmira in his home country. He represented Colombia at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“We’re excited to welcome Alexis to the club,” said president Pádraig Smith. “He’s a dynamic and aggressive attacker with international experience and a strong track record in competitive environments.