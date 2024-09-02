USA vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States and Canada meet Saturday at Sporting Kansas City 's Children's Mercy Park, renewing their rivalry after participating at the 2024 Copa América.

Canada are coming off a historic fourth-place finish at Copa América under new head coach Jesse Marsch, while the USMNT play their first match since parting ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Interim coach Mikey Varas oversees the USMNT's September window after U.S. Soccer dismissed Berhalter on July 10. The former FC Dallas assistant will reportedly become the inaugural head coach of 2025 MLS expansion side San Diego FC.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly become the USMNT's next full-time head coach. Pochettino has previously led European clubs Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

The USMNT have two MLS players on their roster: Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream. Schulte represented Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Ream returned to MLS this summer after playing for Premier League side Fulham.