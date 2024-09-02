Matchday

USA vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

23MLS_Friendlies_htw_USAvCAN
MLSsoccer staff

The United States and Canada meet Saturday at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park, renewing their rivalry after participating at the 2024 Copa América.

How to watch & stream

  • United States: TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock
  • Canada: OneSoccer

When

  • Saturday, Sept. 7 | 4 pm ET/1 pm PT

Where

  • Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Canada are coming off a historic fourth-place finish at Copa América under new head coach Jesse Marsch, while the USMNT play their first match since parting ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Both nations will co-host the expanded FIFA 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico.

United States logo
United States

Interim coach Mikey Varas oversees the USMNT's September window after U.S. Soccer dismissed Berhalter on July 10. The former FC Dallas assistant will reportedly become the inaugural head coach of 2025 MLS expansion side San Diego FC.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly become the USMNT's next full-time head coach. Pochettino has previously led European clubs Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

The USMNT have two MLS players on their roster: Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream. Schulte represented Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Ream returned to MLS this summer after playing for Premier League side Fulham.

After a Group Stage exit at Copa América, the USMNT have two chances at a bounce-back result: this Canada clash and then New Zealand on Sept. 10 at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium.

Canada logo
Canada

Canada enter Saturday's match with serious momentum. They finished fourth at Copa América, behind only South American powerhouses Uruguay, Colombia and champions Argentina.

After laying the groundwork for success, Marsch's latest squad includes 12 MLS players. That includes breakout star Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC), while Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers) has seemingly secured the No. 1 goalkeeper spot.

Former Colorado Rapids center back Moïse Bombito was another Copa América standout, earning a club-record transfer to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice this summer.

After this USMNT test, Canada face Mexico on Sept. 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday US Men's National Team Canada

Related Stories

Stock Up, Stock Down: Columbus Crew avoid Leagues Cup letdown
MLS Golden Boot tracker: Who will win in 2024?
Bragging rights for Bürki vs. Reus as St. Louis dent LA's Shield hopes
More News
More News
Stock Up, Stock Down: Columbus Crew avoid Leagues Cup letdown
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: Columbus Crew avoid Leagues Cup letdown
USA vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

USA vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly
MLS Golden Boot tracker: Who will win in 2024?

MLS Golden Boot tracker: Who will win in 2024?
Bragging rights for Bürki vs. Reus as St. Louis dent LA's Shield hopes

Bragging rights for Bürki vs. Reus as St. Louis dent LA's Shield hopes
Timbers meet the moment, Dynamo send a message & more from Matchday 30 
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Timbers meet the moment, Dynamo send a message & more from Matchday 30 
Video
Video
WATCH: Cedric Teuchert, St. Louis CITY stun LA Galaxy
6:54

WATCH: Cedric Teuchert, St. Louis CITY stun LA Galaxy
Goal: M. Hartel vs. LA, 68'
0:50

Goal: M. Hartel vs. LA, 68'
Goal: G. Pec vs. STL, 46'
0:47

Goal: G. Pec vs. STL, 46'
Goal: C. Teuchert vs. LA, 9'
0:59

Goal: C. Teuchert vs. LA, 9'