USA vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States and Canada meet Saturday at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park, renewing their rivalry after participating at the 2024 Copa América.
How to watch & stream
- United States: TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock
- Canada: OneSoccer
When
- Saturday, Sept. 7 | 4 pm ET/1 pm PT
Where
- Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas
Canada are coming off a historic fourth-place finish at Copa América under new head coach Jesse Marsch, while the USMNT play their first match since parting ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Both nations will co-host the expanded FIFA 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico.
Interim coach Mikey Varas oversees the USMNT's September window after U.S. Soccer dismissed Berhalter on July 10. The former FC Dallas assistant will reportedly become the inaugural head coach of 2025 MLS expansion side San Diego FC.
Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly become the USMNT's next full-time head coach. Pochettino has previously led European clubs Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
The USMNT have two MLS players on their roster: Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream. Schulte represented Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Ream returned to MLS this summer after playing for Premier League side Fulham.
After a Group Stage exit at Copa América, the USMNT have two chances at a bounce-back result: this Canada clash and then New Zealand on Sept. 10 at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium.
Canada enter Saturday's match with serious momentum. They finished fourth at Copa América, behind only South American powerhouses Uruguay, Colombia and champions Argentina.
After laying the groundwork for success, Marsch's latest squad includes 12 MLS players. That includes breakout star Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC), while Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers) has seemingly secured the No. 1 goalkeeper spot.
Former Colorado Rapids center back Moïse Bombito was another Copa América standout, earning a club-record transfer to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice this summer.
After this USMNT test, Canada face Mexico on Sept. 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.