USA vs. Australia: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States close out their October international window by facing Australia on Tuesday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids.
How to watch & stream
- English: TNT, HBO Max, Peacock
- Spanish: Universo
When
- Tuesday, Oct. 14 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado
After facing Australia, the USMNT continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with November friendlies against South American foes Paraguay and Uruguay.
Twenty countries have already qualified for next summer's marquee tournament, which the US will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.
The USMNT produced a strong performance on Friday night, battling back against World Cup-bound Ecuador to earn a 1-1 draw at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.
After Pachuca striker Enner Valencia opened the scoring in the 24th minute, AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun equalized in the 71st minute. The Yanks nearly found a late winner, repeatedly threatening a South American team that finished second in CONMEBOL qualifying.
From the MLS ranks, head coach Mauricio Pochettino's starting lineup featured New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese, Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream, FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson, and Columbus Crew left back Max Arfsten.
Meanwhile, Orlando City right back Alex Freeman, Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan, and Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna were second-half substitutes.
Australia's stateside trip has been fruitful so far, with Nestory Irankunda's 71st-minute goal deciding Friday's 1-0 victory over Canada.
Socceroos goalkeeper Paul Izzo made eight saves at CF Montréal's Stade Saputo, repeatedly frustrating head coach Jesse Marsch's side.
In the starting lineup, D.C. United defender Kye Rowles and New York City FC midfielder Aidan O'Neill had strong showings. Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek was a second-half substitute.
Australia are preparing for their sixth straight World Cup, having qualified as Group C runners-up in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).