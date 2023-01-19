USA U-20 national team: 16 MLS players called up as World Cup nears

Five months out from the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, the US U-20 men’s national team have called up 23 players for a domestic training camp.

The group will gather from Jan. 19-29 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., continuing preparations ahead of their fifth straight U-20 World Cup trip. That tournament is set for May 20-June 11 in Indonesia.

While U-20 head coach Mikey Varas serves as an assistant at the senior USMNT’s January camp, U-17 head coach Gonzalo Segares will lead the camp. The former Chicago Fire FC defender has served as an assistant with the U-20s this cycle.

Fifteen clubs are represented on the roster, including 10 from Major League Soccer, two from the USL Championship and three abroad in Belgium, Germany and Portugal. The Philadelphia Union and Orlando City SC both have three players on the roster, and there are 16 MLS players total.