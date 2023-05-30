USMNT coach change: BJ Callaghan to lead Nations League, Gold Cup as Anthony Hudson departs

B.J. Callaghan will serve as head coach for the US men’s national team during this summer’s Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments, coinciding with Tuesday's news that interim coach Anthony Hudson has departed the program for a new opportunity.

Callaghan, an assistant under Hudson and former head coach Gregg Berhalter, initially joined the program in 2019. He was previously with the Philadelphia Union for seven years, first with the Union Academy for two years and then with the first team for five years as an assistant coach to Jim Curtin.

Hudson, also an assistant on Berhalter’s staff during the 2022 World Cup cycle, assumed charge of the USMNT in the new year and helped secure the recruitment of several dual-national players (most notably striker Folarin Balogun).

Full-time search remains

The USMNT’s search for a full-time head coach continues, as sporting director Matt Crocker noted last week. Crocker said they aim to make an appointment by the end of summer, setting course before the country co-hosts both the 2026 FIFA World Cup (auto-qualified) and the 2024 Copa América (will need to qualify through 2023-24 Nations League).

“B.J. has been an integral part of the USMNT staff during the last four years as this young team has grown and developed,” Crocker said in a release.

“Working alongside Anthony Hudson these last five months, we are confident he is prepared and ready to lead this group in the summer tournaments. We are grateful to Anthony for the tremendous job he did and wish him success in the future.”

Callaghan in, Hudson leaves

Callaghan, the longest-serving member of the USMNT technical staff, was part of Berhalter’s staff as they won the 2021 Nations League and Gold Cup titles before reaching the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He holds a U.S. Soccer Pro License and has deep roots in the Philadelphia soccer community, which led him to him becoming a trusted assistant to Curtin.

“I understand the responsibility of the job and am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the progress this group has made the last four years,” Callaghan said in a release. “Together, we have built a strong culture and a great understanding of how we want to play, and we expect to continue to build on that progress. Our goal is clear: defend both of our Concacaf titles.”

Hudson, a former Colorado Rapids head coach, previously led the US U-20 national team as well. He had a 2W-1L-2D record with the USMNT, most recently overseeing a 1-1 draw with Mexico in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico.

“It’s been an honor to represent the national team and one that I have truly valued and enjoyed,” said Hudson. “The group is in good hands with B.J., and I’m excited to watch and support the team as it continues to grow and reach the heights we all know they are capable of.”