USA roster: 2 MLS players called for Canada, New Zealand friendlies

Two MLS players – Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream – are on the US men's national team's 24-man roster for September friendlies against Jesse Marsch-led Canada and perennial World Cup participant New Zealand.
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Ethan Horvath - Cardiff City
- Diego Kochen - FC Barcelona II
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
- Matt Turner - Crystal Palace
DEFENDERS (8)
- Auston Trusty - Celtic FC
- Marlon Fossey - Standard Liege
- Kristoffer Lund - Palermo
- Mark McKenzie - Toulouse FC
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Caleb Wiley - Strasbourg
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Johnny Cardoso - Real Betis
- Luca de la Torre - Celta Vigo
- Aidan Morris - Middlesbrough
- Yunus Musah - AC Milan
- Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
FORWARDS (6)
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Folarin Balogun - Monaco
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV Eindhoven
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Josh Sargent - Norwich City
- Haji Wright - Coventry City
September friendlies
- Sept. 7 vs. Canada - 4 pm ET | Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas
- Sept. 10 vs. New Zealand - 7 pm ET | TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio
Coach change
This is the USMNT's first gathering since U.S. Soccer parted ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter. That decision followed a Group Stage exit at Copa América 2024, roughly two years before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Former FC Dallas assistant coach Mikey Varas will oversee the USMNT's September camp as interim head coach. Varas, who led the US at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, is reportedly set to become the inaugural head coach of 2025 MLS expansion team San Diego FC.
Meanwhile, reports indicate Mauricio Pochettino will become the USMNT's next full-time head coach. Pochettino has previously led European clubs Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
MLS call-ups
Schulte is one of two Paris 2024 Olympians on the roster, giving the Columbus goalkeeper a senior-team look after helping steer Team USA to the quarterfinals. In the last calendar year, Schulte has won MLS Cup presented by Audi and Leagues Cup with the Crew.
Ream joined Charlotte this summer after nearly a decade in England, arriving from Premier League side Fulham. The veteran defender has the second-most caps (61) on this USMNT roster, trailing only AC Milan star Christian Pulisic (71).
MLS abroad
After securing summertime transfers from MLS to Europe, left back Caleb Wiley and midfielder Aidan Morris are in USMNT camp. Wiley moved from Atlanta United to Chelsea (on loan at Ligue 1's Strasbourg), while Morris went from Columbus to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.
Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner joined Crystal Palace via a deadline-day loan. Philadelphia Union product Brenden Aaronson is back at EFL Championship side Leeds United after playing in Germany's Bundesliga.
Notable absences
Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Fulham left back Antonee Robinson were omitted to give them time for rest and recovery.
Several other stars are injured, including Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams, Juventus winger Tim Weah and PSV fullback Sergiño Dest.