Charlotte FC acquire USMNT defender Tim Ream from Fulham

Charlotte FC have acquired US men’s national team defender Tim Ream from English Premier League side Fulham FC, the club announced Wednesday.
Ream is signed through 2026 with an option for 2027, marking his MLS return after starring for the New York Red Bulls from 2010-11.
The 36-year-old center back spent the past dozen years in England, appearing in nearly 450 combined matches for Fulham and Bolton Wanderers.
"I’m really excited to join Charlotte FC and return to the US for this next chapter of my career," Ream said in a release.
"In all my conversations with the people around the club, it was clear this organization and city were the right places for my family and me to continue our journey. I’m here to win, and I’m looking forward to getting to know the team as we prepare for a key stretch of matches that will propel us toward the playoffs as we fight for our first trophy."
Career path
Ream is a key USMNT player, earning 61 caps to date. He started all four USMNT matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including several alongside Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman, and recently featured at the 2024 Copa América.
The St. Louis native initially turned pro via the 2010 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, when New York selected him No. 18 overall (second round) out of Saint Louis University. Ream ultimately played 58 times for RBNY before departing for Bolton in January 2012.
While in Europe, Ream captained Fulham and helped them win the 2021-22 EFL Championship title. In recent seasons, he played alongside USMNT left back Jedi Robinson.
"Tim has been a rock at the back for Fulham for the last decade and has proven himself as one of the best central defenders the United States has ever produced,” general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.
"His Premier League and World Cup credentials speak for themselves, and he’s been ever-present in big moments for club and country. He comes to us in good form and upgrades an already excellent defense as we prepare for the final stretch of the season to qualify for the playoffs.
"Tim is the type of player who is hungry for trophies, and he can help us push for our first one. He is a leader on the pitch and in the locker room, and he will be an invaluable mentor to our younger players."
Charlotte's season
Before Ream’s arrival, Charlotte boast the league’s second-best defense with 27 goals allowed. Adilson Malanda and Andrew Privett have partnered in central defense, with goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina in support.
Charlotte could make further high-impact signings this summer, owning both Designated Player and U22 Initiative flexibility.
In their first year under head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference and chasing a second-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.
