Charlotte FC acquire USMNT defender Tim Ream from Fulham

"In all my conversations with the people around the club, it was clear this organization and city were the right places for my family and me to continue our journey. I’m here to win, and I’m looking forward to getting to know the team as we prepare for a key stretch of matches that will propel us toward the playoffs as we fight for our first trophy."

"I’m really excited to join Charlotte FC and return to the US for this next chapter of my career," Ream said in a release.

The 36-year-old center back spent the past dozen years in England, appearing in nearly 450 combined matches for Fulham and Bolton Wanderers.

Ream is signed through 2026 with an option for 2027, marking his MLS return after starring for the New York Red Bulls from 2010-11.

Career path

Ream is a key USMNT player, earning 61 caps to date. He started all four USMNT matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including several alongside Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman, and recently featured at the 2024 Copa América.

The St. Louis native initially turned pro via the 2010 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, when New York selected him No. 18 overall (second round) out of Saint Louis University. Ream ultimately played 58 times for RBNY before departing for Bolton in January 2012.

While in Europe, Ream captained Fulham and helped them win the 2021-22 EFL Championship title. In recent seasons, he played alongside USMNT left back Jedi Robinson.

"Tim has been a rock at the back for Fulham for the last decade and has proven himself as one of the best central defenders the United States has ever produced,” general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.

"His Premier League and World Cup credentials speak for themselves, and he’s been ever-present in big moments for club and country. He comes to us in good form and upgrades an already excellent defense as we prepare for the final stretch of the season to qualify for the playoffs.