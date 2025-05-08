US Open Cup: Philadelphia, Minnesota, Austin & Orlando among 10 MLS teams to advance

Ten MLS teams booked their spot in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, with Orlando City SC, Minnesota United, New England Revolution, St. Louis CITY SC, Philadelphia Union, Austin FC, Chicago Fire FC, Houston Dynamo FC, San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas winning on Wednesday night.
They join Tuesday's winners Charlotte FC, D.C. United, Nashville SC, New York Red Bulls and Portland Timbers in the Round of 16.
Here's how the remaining 11 MLS teams who entered the competition, which awards a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware, fared.
Louisville City FC 0, Minnesota United FC 1
A goal by 17-year-old Darius Randell proved decisive for Minnesota United FC in a 1-0 win over Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium.
Randell made a back-post run to latch onto a cross by Sang Bin Jeong and the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star, who became the youngest player to debut and score in club history, fired home the winner first time to send the Loons into the Round of 16.
- 65' - MIN - Darius Randell | WATCH
Tampa Bay Rowdies 0, Orlando City SC 5
A first-half brace by 16-year-old Gustavo Caraballo helped Orlando City SC cruise to a 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium.
Caraballo, the youngest player to compete for Orlando, scored twice two minutes apart in the first half. Ramiro Enrique gave the Lions a three-goal lead at the break before Duncan McGuire and Dagur Dan Thorhallsson tacked on second-half goals in the rout as Orlando advance to meet Nashville SC in the Round of 16.
Philadelphia Union 1 (5), Indy Eleven 1 (4)
The Philadelphia Union advanced to the Round of 16, 5-4 on penalty kicks after playing Indy Eleven to a 1-1 draw at Subaru Park.
Alejandro Bedoya scored the opening goal for the Union inside the opening 10 minutes. Elvis Amoh leveled four minutes into the second half. Philadelphia were a perfect 5-for-5 during the shootout, with Indiana Vassilev, Tai Baribo, Francis Westfield, Jeremy Rafanello and Jovan Lukic all scoring. Lukic's conversion proved decisive after goalkeeper Andrew Rick denied Aodhan Quinn in the third round.
Rhode Island FC 1, New England Revolution 2
Cristiano Oliveira provided the heroics as the 17-year-old midfielder pounced on a rebound in front of goal to score the 88th-minute winner to lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 win over Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium.
Oliveira struck a first-time winner after Gevork Diarbian's cross caromed off the back post. Tomás Chancalay put the Revs in front in the 38th minute before Maxi Rodriguez leveled for the hosts five minutes into the second half.
FC Dallas 3, AV Alta FC 1
Brazilian midfielder Kaick's first goal for FC Dallas proved to be a match winner in a 3-1 victory over AV Alta FC at Toyota Stadium.
Lucho Acosta opened the scoring for FC Dallas in the third minute before Osvaldo Lay leveled from beyond the half-line. Three minutes from halftime, Kaick struck and Bernard Kamungo put the match away with an insurance goal in the 71st minute as FC Dallas advance to take on the New York Red Bulls in the Round of 16.
St. Louis CITY SC 2, Union Omaha 0
A golazo by Joey Zalinsky helped lead St. Louis City SC to a 2-0 win over Union Omaha at Energizer Park.
On his St. Louis City SC debut, Zalinsky hit a first-time shot from distance following a failed clearance to break the goalless stalemate in the 68th minute. João Klauss added an insurance tally three minutes from full time to clinch St. Louis' berth in the Round of 16 where they will face Minnesota United.
Chicago Fire FC 4, Detroit City FC 0
A pair of goals in each half helped Chicago Fire FC cruise to a 4-0 win over Detroit City FC at SeatGeek Stadium.
Hugo Cuypers got the party started for Fire FC in the fourth minute, and the hosts went into halftime with a 2-0 lead thanks to a Detroit City own goal in the 36th minute.
Omari Glasgow made it 3-0 in the 49th minute with his first Fire FC goal, and Maren Haile-Selassie capped the scoring in the 70th minute as Chicago advanced to the Round of 16 to meet New England.
Austin FC 3, El Paso Locomotive FC 2
Brandon Vazquez scored a second-half brace, including the 80th-minute winner as Austin FC rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat El Paso Locomotive, 3-2, at Q2 Stadium.
A first-half brace by Beto Avila gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, but Vazquez ignited the late comeback with his first goal in the 73rd minute. Myrto Uzuni followed with the equalizer three minutes later before Vazquez struck for the winner 10 minutes from full time to cap the dramatic come-from-behind win.
Phoenix Rising FC 1, Houston Dynamo FC 4 (ET)
A Jack McGlynn banger in extra time opened the floodgates for Houston Dynamo FC in a 4-1 win over Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
Ezequiel Ponce and Sebastian Kowalczyk added goals three minutes apart in extra time to seal the win and send Dynamo FC into the Round of 16 against Copa Tejas rival Austin FC.
- 17' - HOU - Felipe Andrade | WATCH
San Jose Earthquakes 2, Sacramento Republic FC 1
The San Jose Earthquakes struck early and late in the first half to secure a 2-1 win over Sacramento Republic FC at PayPal Park.
Amahl Pellegrino opened the scoring inside the opening two minutes and Preston Judd doubled the Quakes' advantage two minutes from halftime.
Trevor Amann pulled the visitors back a goal deep in second-half stoppage time, but San Jose prevailed to reach the Round of 16 where they'll face the Portland Timbers.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1, New York City FC 0
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defeated 10-man New York City FC, 1-0, at Highmark Stadium courtesy of a headed winner at the death by Beto Ydrach.
The defender latched onto a corner kick and headed in the winner in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. New York City FC were reduced to 10 men when Strahinja Tanasijević was sent off on a DOGSO red card in the 78th minute.
- 90+6' - Beto Ydrach | WATCH