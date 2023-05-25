US Open Cup: Chicago & RSL reach quarterfinals, Columbus & Charlotte exit

The 2023 US Open Cup churned onward Wednesday evening, and it didn't lack for Round-of-16 drama.
Two MLS clubs were dealt shock results from lower-division opposition, while another two advanced to the quarterfinals and joined four quarterfinalists from Tuesday night.
Here's how every club fared in their pursuit of a Sept. 27 final that results in a 2024 Concacaf Champions League spot, prize money and silverware.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1, Columbus Crew 0
The Columbus Crew experienced a Cupset at the hands of USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, never finding an equalizer following a first-half concession at Highmark Stadium.
The USL upstarts found the only goal they needed on 22 minutes, with forward Albert Dikwa getting on the end of a through ball from Robbie Mertz and converting a breakaway finish. The Crew held a whopping 75.1% possession for the match, but couldn't capitalize despite waves of pressure and a late red card to Pittsburgh's Edward Kizza in second-half stoppage time.
Goals
- 22' - PIT - Albert Dikwa | WATCH
Birmingham Legion FC 1, Charlotte FC 0
Ten-man Charlotte FC also bowed out to a lower-division opponent, unable to recover from Adilson Malanda's second-half red card in an eventual 1-0 defeat to USL Championship outfit Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium.
Charlotte were dealt a crucial blow in the 50th minute when they were reduced to 10 men; Malanda was sent off with a second yellow card by referee Guido Gonzales Jr. Birmingham capitalized on the man advantage just 10 minutes later, getting the eventual game-winner via Prosper Kasim's clinical left-footed strike from just outside area.
Goals
- 60' - BHM - Prosper Kasim | WATCH
Austin FC 0, Chicago Fire FC 2
Chicago Fire are into the Open Cup quarterfinals, booking a 2-0 win at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium behind goals from Rafael Czichos and Kacper Przybylko on either side of halftime.
Czichos found the opener in the 27th minute on a looping corner-kick header, then Przybylko slammed home a second-chance effort after collecting Xherdan Shaqiri's centering pass. Fire goalkeeper Spencer Richey made two crucial saves, frustrating the Verde & Black.
Goals
Colorado Rapids 0, Real Salt Lake 1
A 30th-minute stunner from Jefferson Savarino propelled Real Salt Lake into the quarterfinals, delivering a 1-0 victory over rival Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park – RSL's second road victory over Colorado in four days (3-2 win in MLS Matchday 14).
Savarino got the game-winner in style on the half-hour mark, unleashing a perfectly-placed strike into the top corner from well outside the penalty area for the game's lone goal. Colorado's push for a second-half equalizer came up short.
Goals
- 30' - RSL - Jefferson Savarino | WATCH