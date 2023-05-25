US Open Cup: Chicago & RSL reach quarterfinals, Columbus & Charlotte exit

Birmingham Legion FC 1, Charlotte FC 0

Ten-man Charlotte FC also bowed out to a lower-division opponent, unable to recover from Adilson Malanda 's second-half red card in an eventual 1-0 defeat to USL Championship outfit Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium.

Charlotte were dealt a crucial blow in the 50th minute when they were reduced to 10 men; Malanda was sent off with a second yellow card by referee Guido Gonzales Jr. Birmingham capitalized on the man advantage just 10 minutes later, getting the eventual game-winner via Prosper Kasim's clinical left-footed strike from just outside area.