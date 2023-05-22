US Open Cup: El Trafico, Rocky Mountain rivalries arrive in Round of 16

As the field further narrows Tuesday and Wednesday, here are three big storylines to watch for.

The 2023 US Open Cup has reached the Round of 16, a stage where 14 Major League Soccer teams remain in contention.

WATCH: Tuesday, May 23 | 10:30 pm ET (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

For the second straight year, these cross-city rivals meet in the US Open Cup’s Round of 16 – except now they’re heading in completely different directions.

LAFC, hosting at BMO Stadium, are atop the Western Conference table with a 7W-1L-4D record and are preparing to play in the Concacaf Champions League final next week vs. Liga MX’s Club León. The latter might cause head coach Steve Cherundolo to rotate his squad, like he already showed a willingness to do when fielding an MLS NEXT Pro-heavy side for their thrilling win at Monterey Bay FC in the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, the LA Galaxy are bottom of the league with a 2W-8L-3D record. Off-field tensions remain high as supporter-led protests continue. The club’s summer transfer sanctions are in place (the short version is they can’t sign players from abroad). And it’s unclear if their talent, combined with head coach Greg Vanney’s tactics, will turn things around.