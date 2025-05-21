US Open Cup: Chicago Fire, SJ Earthquakes move on to quarterfinals

Eleven more MLS clubs are in action Wednesday in the tournament that awards a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

New England Revolution 1, Chicago Fire FC 3

Gregg Berhalter put out a near first-choice starting XI for the Fire's visit to Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium, and his star players responded in a 3-1 win over the Revolution.

Jonathan Bamba caused an Eric Klein own goal to open the score in the 38th minute. In the second half, fellow Designated Player Hugo Cuypers padded the lead before Philip Zinckernagel came off the bench to score a banger.

Chris Brady's clean sheet was denied one minute from time after a Justin Reynolds own goal.

Goals