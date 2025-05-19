How to Watch

US Open Cup: How to watch, stream Round of 16

MLSsoccer staff

The 2025 US Open Cup Round of 16 is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, featuring 15 MLS teams alongside one USL Championship side.

All games will be streamed live on Paramount+. Select games are also available for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network and on air via CBS Sports Network.

Teams are vying for a spot in the Open Cup final on Oct. 1, with the winner securing a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. An MLS team has won the competition every year it's been contested since 2000.

Tuesday, May 20

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
  • WHERE: Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, Rhode Island

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 10:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • WHERE: PayPal Park | San Jose, California
Wednesday, May 21

D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Audi Field | Washington, D.C.

Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Inter&Co Stadium | Orlando, Florida

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • WHERE: Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, New Jersey

Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Allianz Field | St. Paul, Minnesota

Philadelphia Union vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 9 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+
  • WHERE: Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
