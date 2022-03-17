United States U-20 men’s national team roster for friendlies vs. Argentina, River Plate

United States Under-20 men’s national team head coach Mikey Varas has named an MLS-heavy, 20-man roster for their March 21-30 training camp in Buenos Aires for matches vs. Argentina on March 26 and Argentine Primera Division club River Plate on March 29.

The camp will help continue preparations for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras, which will serve as qualification to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Twelve players currently compete in Major League Soccer, with the Philadelphia Union producing four call-ins and Chicago Fire FC, LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls each having two apiece. Current MLS standouts include midfielders Obed Vargas and Paxten Aaronson.

Fifteen players are MLS homegrowns, including exports like Justin Che (ex-FC Dallas) and Kevin Paredes (ex-D.C. United), who respectively earned wintertime transfers to German Bundesliga sides Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg.

Check out the full roster below.

United States U-20 roster for Argentina camp

GOALKEEPERS (2)

  • Alexander Borto – Fulham
  • Christopher Brady – Chicago Fire FC

DEFENDERS (7)

  • Justin Che – Hoffenheim
  • Brandan Craig – Philadelphia Union
  • Mauricio Cuevas – Club Brugge
  • Marcus Ferkranus – LA Galaxy
  • Kobi Henry – Orange County
  • Jalen Neal – LA Galaxy
  • Caleb Wiley – Atlanta United

MIDFIELDERS (7)

  • Paxten Aaronson – Philadelphia Union
  • Caden Clark – New York Red Bulls
  • Daniel Edelman – New York Red Bulls
  • Diego Luna – El Paso Locomotive
  • Jack McGlynn – Philadelphia Union
  • Rokas Pukstas – Hajduk Split
  • Obed Vargas – Seattle Sounders FC

FORWARDS (4)

  • Brian Gutierrez – Chicago Fire FC
  • Kevin Paredes – Wolfsburg
  • Dante Sealy – PSV Eindhoven
  • Quinn Sullivan – Philadelphia Union
US Under-20 Men's National Team

