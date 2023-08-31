UEFA Champions League draw: MLS exports to watch in 2023-24

As Major League Soccer enters the final stretch of the 2023 regular season, leagues across Europe are getting their respective 2023-24 campaigns underway – highlighted by the continent’s crown jewel of club competitions: the UEFA Champions League.

MLS fans will see plenty of familiar faces taking part in the action across the pond. Here’s a rundown of the former league stars who are vying for 2023-24 Champions League glory.

Thursday’s group stage draw in Monaco set the stage for the tournament proper that kicks off Sept. 19, building to a June 1 final at Wembley Stadium in London.

Alphonso Davies (D, Bayern Munich)

MLS club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Champions League: Group A

The Vancouver homegrown export and Canadian international already knows what it’s like to lift ‘La Orejona,’ having won the 2019-20 edition of the tournament in his first season at Bayern Munich after completing a then-MLS-record transfer to the Bundesliga giants.

This time around, Davies – who was linked to Real Madrid over the summer – faces stiff competition in Group A against Manchester United, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

Ricardo Pepi (F, PSV Eindhoven)

MLS club: FC Dallas

FC Dallas Champions League: Group B

After a disappointing stint at FC Augsburg, who paid FC Dallas a club-record transfer fee for the USMNT forward in early 2022, Pepi redeemed himself last season while on loan with Groningen, scoring 13 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the Eredivisie side.

His reward? A contract with Dutch powerhouse PSV Eindhoven, giving him the chance to play Champions League soccer. The 20-year-old is making the most of his opportunity, scoring a goal in the UCL qualifying round to help his new club reach the group stage, where they’ll take on Sevilla, Arsenal and Lens.

Brenden Aaronson (M, Union Berlin)

MLS club: Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union Champions League: Group C

The Philadelphia Union academy product begins a new career chapter this season at Union Berlin, who acquired the 22-year-old on loan from Leeds United. In addition to staying in top-flight soccer (he’s competing in the German Bundesliga after Leeds were relegated to the Championship), Aaronson will also make his Champions League return, after appearing in eight games during the 2021-22 competition with former club Red Bull Salzburg.

Aaronson’s first UCL experience included a trip to the knockout stages. It will likely take a monumental effort to repeat that feat, as Berlin were drawn with 14-time champions Real Madrid, Italian Serie A title holders Napoli and Portuguese side SC Braga.

Taty Castellanos (F, Lazio)

MLS club: New York City FC

New York City FC Champions League: Group E

The 2021 MLS Cup champion and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner with NYCFC made the successful transition to Europe last season while on loan at LaLiga side Girona, tallying 14g/2a in 37 games across all competitions – including a four-goal outburst against Real Madrid.

Taty’s impressive performances generated interest from plenty of high-level suitors, with 2022-23 Serie A runners-up Lazio ultimately winning out on his services by shelling out a club-record transfer fee to NYCFC. Now the 24-year-old Argentine will look to continue his upward trajectory in Group E of the Champions League, against the likes of Feyenoord, Atlético Madrid and Celtic.

Miguel Almirón (M, Newcastle)

MLS club: Atlanta United

Atlanta United Champions League: Group F

After a 20-year absence, Newcastle United are back in the Champions League. A big reason for that is Almirón, whose breakout 2022-23 season helped the Magpies end a two-decade UCL drought thanks to a top-four Premier League finish.