Transfer outlook: MLS players to watch as European, Liga MX windows close

The MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed back on Aug. 4, but transfer windows around the world remain open. Namely, those in major European leagues and Liga MX.

It also restricts outbound movement. If any of the players below are transferred immediately, MLS clubs mostly can’t acquire replacements from another club until the winter window. Only free agents through the MLS Roster Freeze Date (Sept. 2). Not exactly a deep pool of options.

One sporting director I spoke with recently highlighted the potential challenges that arise when MLS’s window isn’t aligned with major leagues in Europe and Mexico. Potential incoming moves can be complicated, because selling clubs can always wait for more pressure on European clubs to up their offer later in August.

A few high-profile outbound transfers have occurred already, including Taty Castellanos (from NYCFC to Spain’s Girona), Adam Buksa (from New England to France’s RC Lens) and an agreement for Gaga Slonina (from Chicago to England’s Chelsea, to come in the winter). There will be some more.

Anyway, enough rambling. These are players who could still move to Europe (mostly Sept. 1 close date) or Mexico (Sept. 5 close date) over the next two-plus weeks.

A player who has been consistently linked with a move away from Philadelphia, now might be the time for Kai Wagner to head to Europe.

As of last week, sources noted the Union hadn’t received an official offer from the EPL’s Leeds United (or anyone else who is interested). That could change this week as manager Jesse Marsch pushes for the German left back, but one source added Leeds may need to sell a player first. We’ll see.

Wagner has been saying for about 18 months now that he's ready to go back to Europe. The Union don’t often stand in the way of players – as long as the money is right, of course – but they’re among the very best in MLS this season, with a real chance at winning MLS Cup. Wagner is a big part of the league’s best defense (19 goals allowed) and is tied for third in assists (11).