Transfer outlook: MLS players to watch as European, Liga MX windows close

The MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed back on Aug. 4, but transfer windows around the world remain open. Namely, those in major European leagues and Liga MX.
Outgoing deals can (and will) still happen over the next couple of weeks.
A few high-profile outbound transfers have occurred already, including Taty Castellanos (from NYCFC to Spain’s Girona), Adam Buksa (from New England to France’s RC Lens) and an agreement for Gaga Slonina (from Chicago to England’s Chelsea, to come in the winter). There will be some more.
One sporting director I spoke with recently highlighted the potential challenges that arise when MLS’s window isn’t aligned with major leagues in Europe and Mexico. Potential incoming moves can be complicated, because selling clubs can always wait for more pressure on European clubs to up their offer later in August.
It also restricts outbound movement. If any of the players below are transferred immediately, MLS clubs mostly can’t acquire replacements from another club until the winter window. Only free agents through the MLS Roster Freeze Date (Sept. 2). Not exactly a deep pool of options.
Anyway, enough rambling. These are players who could still move to Europe (mostly Sept. 1 close date) or Mexico (Sept. 5 close date) over the next two-plus weeks.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant
A player who has been consistently linked with a move away from Philadelphia, now might be the time for Kai Wagner to head to Europe.
As of last week, sources noted the Union hadn’t received an official offer from the EPL’s Leeds United (or anyone else who is interested). That could change this week as manager Jesse Marsch pushes for the German left back, but one source added Leeds may need to sell a player first. We’ll see.
Wagner has been saying for about 18 months now that he's ready to go back to Europe. The Union don’t often stand in the way of players – as long as the money is right, of course – but they’re among the very best in MLS this season, with a real chance at winning MLS Cup. Wagner is a big part of the league’s best defense (19 goals allowed) and is tied for third in assists (11).
If Wagner goes, Matthew Real would likely get the first chance at replacing the German defender. Leon Flach can play there instead of in midfield, while Nathan Harriel could shift over from right back. Theoretically, Philly could sign a free agent as well, ahead of the MLS Roster Freeze Date at the beginning of September.
LAFC midfield dynamo Jose Cifuentes has been linked to Leeds United and it should come as no surprise. The Ecuador international has a ton of teams tracking him in Europe. LAFC would prefer not to sell this summer as they chase multiple trophies in MLS, but circumstances can be difficult to refuse if a big offer comes in. In a perfect world, there’s a deal agreed upon for the winter.
Cifuentes, 23, has 7g/6a in 23 appearances (19 starts) this year, building off his breakout season in 2021, a bright spot in a down year for LAFC. He’s made 73 appearances so far in MLS after arriving ahead of the 2020 season.
By the way, Cifuentes’ story in MLS is exactly why the U22 Initiative was created.
He was a big talent at the 2019 U20 World Cup and was added to the Black & Gold’s roster via the U22 Initiative, so his transfer fee didn’t count towards his budget hit. He developed for a few years with LAFC, graduated to be a key part of Ecuador’s senior national team as they head to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and is likely on the precipice of a very lucrative transfer to Europe.
In LAFC’s star-studded attack, awaiting the debut of Gabon international Denis Bouanga, minutes will be hard to come by. For Uruguay international Brian Rodriguez, it might make sense to leave if the right opportunity presents itself. Liga MX’s Club America are interested in making that happen.
A source says LAFC will only sell for a “substantial” deal and won’t sanction another loan, though Club America are reportedly ready to make a “substantial” deal.
Reports prior to LAFC’s game against Charlotte FC on Saturday suggested a deal was close, but Rodriguez started in their 5-0 win. On Monday, per TUDN’s Michele Giannone, Rodriguez was still training with LAFC. That means no deal is agreed upon. Giannone also says Rodriguez is pushing for the move himself.
Rodriguez, 22, is in his fourth season in MLS. The highly talented winger hasn’t quite optimized his end product, with just 8g/12a in 54 appearances. He is on a Young Designated Player deal.
Will Rodriguez depart imminently or stay with LAFC through the season? Feels like we’ve mulled over that question for a while, stemming beyond his 2021 loan to Almería in Spain’s second division.
New England Revolution left back DeJuan Jones is on the radar of numerous European clubs, and a source says there’s still a chance offers arrive over the next couple of weeks.
Belgian club Anderlecht are among those interested, as well as German side Stuttgart. Will a big-enough offer arrive to make sense for the Revs to move him on? With the defending Supporters’ Shield champs unable to significantly replace Jones after the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed, the timing is tough.
Jones, 25, was an integral starter in the club’s record-setting 2021 campaign and has continued his form this year. He’s on the outskirts of the US men’s national team pool and regarded among the elite left backs in MLS.
New England have already moved on three key starters from last year's group: Buksa, goalkeeper Matt Turner (to England's Arsenal) and winger Tajon Buchanan (to Belgium's Club Brugge) – all for a reported $24 million.
Mexico international right back Julian Araujo, who just turned 21 this week, remains a sought-after talent across the world.
Club America are interested, per a source. Chivas reportedly tried to sign him in January, but Araujo told Andrew Wiebe in an Extratime interview that his goal and desire is to go to Europe instead of Liga MX.
“My head and my vision is to go to Europe,” Araujo said. “I've set my head on Europe. I know that to reach my highest potential is to go to Europe.”
Araujo has made back-to-back MLS All-Star Games and already has 90 MLS appearances over four seasons for the Galaxy. He's in contention to join El Tri at the World Cup in November.
Cade Cowell, for a few years now, has been in the conversation among the brightest young talents in MLS, with numerous clubs across Europe hoping to sign him. Already this summer, interest turned to offers.
A source confirms a report from The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio that San Jose rejected an offer from Ligue 1 side Reims earlier this summer. Though Cowell signed a U22 Initiative contract extension in the winter, interest remains. That new deal did not stop Reims from trying to sign him. So, he’s one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.
Cowell – still only 18! – is almost certainly going to be in Europe before long. He was a big US youth national team prospect before signing his first professional contract. He took a step forward last season with 5g/6a, but hasn’t built on it this season amid San Jose’s struggles. That’s okay; development isn’t linear and he’s still a big talent.
The Quakes’ homegrown attacker has 1g/4a in 22 appearances (10 starts) this season.
Earlier this summer, CF Montréal agreed to a $6 million transfer with English Championship side Norwich City for Ismael Kone, but the move reportedly fell apart due to personal terms.
Kone spoke about it himself.
“They came to the door, they made a concrete offer,” Kone told Montréal-based French-language outlet La Presse about Norwich. “Yes, they came to watch me, but we didn't agree on the business side. I don't think about when I'm going there, where I'm going to be, etc. I focus on me, to become the best player possible and help the team. I focus on now and that's it."
Kone, who just turned 20 in June, is one of this year’s breakout stars for both club and country. He has started 14 games (1g/3a) for Montréal, who are among the best teams in the East, and seemingly came out of nowhere to earn two caps with the Canadian men's national team.
That price is just going to keep going up, particularly if he gets some minutes at the World Cup this fall. Will another club come in to match Norwich’s $6 million bid? Will it be enough at this point of the season with Montréal gearing up for a playoff run?