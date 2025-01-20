Toronto FC sign Luka Gavran to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Toronto FC signed goalkeeper Luka Gavran to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.

The 31st overall selection of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Gavran has four clean sheets in 17 games across all competitions for TFC.

"We are very happy to secure Luka's contract extension at this time,” said Toronto GM Jason Hernandez. “As one of our motivated young Canadian talents, we envision Luka continuing to grow within our environment and eventually earning opportunities in international football.