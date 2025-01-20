Toronto FC sign Luka Gavran to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Toronto FC signed goalkeeper Luka Gavran to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.
The 31st overall selection of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Gavran has four clean sheets in 17 games across all competitions for TFC.
"We are very happy to secure Luka's contract extension at this time,” said Toronto GM Jason Hernandez. “As one of our motivated young Canadian talents, we envision Luka continuing to grow within our environment and eventually earning opportunities in international football.
"We look forward to collaborating with Luka and supporting him in reaching his full potential."
Gavran provides depth to a goalkeeping unit led by incumbent first-choice Sean Johnson.
Toronto's 2025 season - their first under new head coach Robin Fraser - kicks off Feb. 22 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
