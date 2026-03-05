FC Cincinnati acquire goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have acquired goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on loan from English Premier League side Liverpool FC, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old former Polish youth international is on loan through the 2026 MLS season with a purchase option. He will occupy an international roster slot.

“Fabian is a talented young goalkeeper,” said Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright.

“He will add quality and depth to our goalkeeping group, and we look forward to his development under Paul Rogers. We’d like to welcome him to Cincinnati.”

Mrozek joined the Liverpool Academy in August 2020, securing 19 clean sheets in 60 appearances across multiple youth levels while featuring six times on the first-team bench.

He also spent loan spells with English side Forest Green Rovers and Swedish top-flight side IF Brommapojkarna.

Cincinnati's goalkeeping unit is led by USMNT shotstopper Roman Celentano, with Evan Louro providing backup.