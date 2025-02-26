Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Lazar Stefanovic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have signed homegrown defender Lazar Stefanovic, the club announced Wednesday.
The 18-year-old Canadian youth international is signed through 2028 with an option for 2029.
"We are very happy to announce Lazar's contract as a homegrown player at this time," said Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez.
"Laz has accomplished many firsts as a young athlete, including making his MLS debut at just 16 years old, which makes him the second-youngest player to appear for Toronto FC. We are thrilled for his continued growth with our first team and look forward to our journey together."
Stefanovic has spent the past two seasons with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Toronto FC II, where he made 31 appearances (29 starts).
During the 2023 season, Stefanovic signed three short-term deals with Toronto FC and made three appearances, including his MLS debut.
At the international level, Stefanovic captained Canada at the 2023 Concacaf U-17 championship and the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He has also played for the Canada U-20s three times.
Stefanovic is TFC's 37th homegrown signing and their third of the season, following goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario and midfielder Markus Cimermancic.
