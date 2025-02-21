Toronto FC sign homegrown midfielder Markus Cimermancic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have signed homegrown midfielder Markus Cimermancic, the club announced Friday.
The 20-year-old is signed through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.
“We are thrilled to announce the signing of Markus to a first team contract as a homegrown player after coming through our ranks for the past 10 years,” said TFC GM Jason Hernandez.
“Markus has delivered in both our academy and TFC II systems, and we look forward to his continued growth in our first team. We want to thank Markus and his family for their commitment to our club over the years, and we are excited for the future.”
Cimermancic spent the past three seasons with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Toronto FC II, tallying 6g/8a in 59 games. Last year, he signed four short-term deals with the first team, appearing on four matchday squads during the 2024 MLS season.
Cimermancic is TFC's 36th homegrown signing and their second of the offseason, following goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario.
Toronto kick off year one under new head coach Robin Fraser on Feb. 22 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
