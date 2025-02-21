Toronto FC sign homegrown midfielder Markus Cimermancic

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of Markus to a first team contract as a homegrown player after coming through our ranks for the past 10 years,” said TFC GM Jason Hernandez.

“Markus has delivered in both our academy and TFC II systems, and we look forward to his continued growth in our first team. We want to thank Markus and his family for their commitment to our club over the years, and we are excited for the future.”