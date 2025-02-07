Toronto FC sign homegrown goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario to a two-year guaranteed contract through 2026 with options for 2027-28, the club announced Friday.

The son of MLS and Canadian legend Dwayne De Rosario, the 20-year-old 'keeper has featured prominently for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Toronto FC II, making 55 saves in 25 appearances.

De Rosario also spent time on loan in the Canadian Premier League, featuring for both Halifax Wanderers and York United during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

"We're very excited to have Adisa as a part of the first team roster," said general manager Jason Hernandez. "He has worked extremely hard throughout his time in the Academy and TFC II, and we're looking forward to continuing to provide opportunities for him to develop and grow."