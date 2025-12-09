San Diego FC fully acquire midfielder Onni Valakari

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

San Diego FC have exercised their permanent transfer option for midfielder Onni Valakari, the club announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Finland international spent the 2025 season on loan with San Diego from Cypriot side Pafos FC.

With this move, Valakari is now under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

In 2025, Valakari posted 5g/12a across 39 regular-season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches. He helped San Diego make the Western Conference Final and set expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19).