San Diego FC in talks for Luca de la Torre return

San Diego FC are in talks to retain midfielder Luca de la Torre , the club announced in Tuesday's year-end roster update.

The United States international spent the 2025 season on loan from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo. He tallied 5g/2a in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Additionally, SDFC are in discussions with defender Aiden Harangi and forwards Emmanuel Boateng and Corey Baird for returns. Harangi was on loan from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, whereas Boateng and Baird are out of contract.

San Diego return much of their 2025 roster, with forward Amahl Pellegrino (extension), midfielder David Vazquez (trade option) and midfielder Onni Valakari (transfer option) all retained as well.

Heading into 2026, San Diego will look to build off their historic expansion campaign. They made the Western Conference Final after setting first-year club records for points (63) and wins (19).

Contract options exercised (3)

Aníbal Godoy (M)

Ian Pilcher (D)

Pablo Sisniega (GK)

Contract option declined (1)

Franco Negri (D)

In discussions (4)