Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne wins Goal of the Matchday

Lorenzo Insigne has narrowly won a second straight AT&T Goal of the Matchday award, getting 32.2% of the fan vote after his top-corner screamer sealed Toronto FC's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC in Matchday 4.

Insigne also got the GotM top prize in Matchday 3 for a delightful chip in their 1-0 win at the New England Revolution. Both efforts have the Reds loving life under head coach John Herdman as one of seven teams with seven points (2W-0L-1D) in the young 2024 campaign.

2nd place, Giorgos Giakoumakis (30.1%) – Giakoumakis nearly got an awards trio after a second-half hat trick fueled Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday presented by Audi honors for Atlanta United's star striker. This runner-up spot is the byproduct of a left-footed volley that iced a 4-1 win over the New England Revolution.

3rd place, Jordi Alba (19.5%) – Inter Miami CF's undefeated start ended with a 3-2 loss to upstart CF Montréal, though Alba offered a late lifeline. The legendary Spanish left back cushioned home a sweeping shot from just outside the penalty area.

4th place, Evander (18.1%) – Evander might have won in a different matchday, whipping home a long-distance golazo in the 97th minute of Portland Timbers' 2-1 comeback win at New York City FC. The stunner came on the Brazilian No. 10's season debut, too.

