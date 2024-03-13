Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne wins Goal of the Matchday

Lorenzo Insigne has narrowly won a second straight AT&T Goal of the Matchday award, getting 32.2% of the fan vote after his top-corner screamer sealed Toronto FC 's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC in Matchday 4.

Insigne also got the GotM top prize in Matchday 3 for a delightful chip in their 1-0 win at the New England Revolution. Both efforts have the Reds loving life under head coach John Herdman as one of seven teams with seven points (2W-0L-1D) in the young 2024 campaign.