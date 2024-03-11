Team of the Matchday: Alba, Insigne & Lloris shine in Matchday 4

Some of Major League Soccer’s biggest stars were at their best in Matchday 4, earning spots on the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
The attacking trio has globally recognized Designated Players: Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United) and Teemu Pukki (Minnesota United FC).
Insigne’s long-distance golazo secured a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC, Giakoumakis’ hat trick powered a 4-1 rout of the New England Revolution, and Pukki’s brace set Minnesota up for a 3-2 victory at Orlando City SC.
Then in midfield, three big-name DPs – Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls) and Evander (Portland Timbers) – got the nod alongside US international Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids).
Puig’s golazo sparked a 2-2 comeback draw at Nashville SC, while Forsberg marked his Red Bull Arena debut with 1g/1a in a 2-1 win over FC Dallas. Evander’s 97th-minute golazo completed a 2-1 come-from-behind win at New York City FC, and Bassett delivered a 2-1 Rocky Mountain Cup win at Real Salt Lake in his 100th regular-season appearance with Colorado.
From left to right on the backline is as follows: Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Fernando Álvarez (CF Montréal) and Mo Farsi (Columbus Crew).
Despite a 3-2 defeat to Montréal, Alba scored a golazo and was arguably the best player – for either team – in Sunday’s setback. Álvarez’s corner-kick header sparked Montréal’s latest impressive result, and Farsi’s 100th-minute goal finalized a 2-1 win for Columbus over visiting Chicago Fire FC.
LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had a six-save shutout (with some jaw-dropping stops) in a 0-0 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City. And the managerial post belongs to Laurent Courtois, whose Montréal side handed Inter Miami a 3-2 defeat to reach three games unbeaten (2W-0L-1D) on their lengthy road trip to start the year.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Hugo Lloris (LAFC) - Jordi Alba (MIA), Fernando Álvarez (MTL), Mohamed Farsi (CLB) - Cole Bassett (COL), Riqui Puig (LA), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Evander (POR) - Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Giorgos Giakoumakis (ATL), Teemu Pukki (MIN)
Coach: Laurent Courtois (MTL)
Bench: Alex Bono (DC), Jordi Alba (MIA), Brooks Lennon (ATL), Mathieu Choinière (MTL), Thiago Almada (ATL), Célio Pompeu (STL), Antony (POR), Jacen Russell-Rowe (CLB), Duncan McGuire (ORL)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.