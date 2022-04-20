Disciplinary Committee Decision

Toronto FC's Jayden Nelson suspended for challenge vs. Philadelphia Union

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines and one suspension following Week 7 of the 2022 season.

Nelson serious foul play

Toronto FC forward Jayden Nelson has been suspended for one match and fined an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in the 19th minute of Toronto's match against the Philadelphia Union on April 16.

Nelson will serve his one-match suspension on April 24 against New York City FC.

The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match suspension and action taken; or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.

The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation.

Hadebe failure to leave field

The Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC defender Teenage Hadebe guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 75th minute of Houston’s match against the Portland Timbers on April 16.

Hadebe has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

Kamara failure to leave field

The Disciplinary Committee has found D.C. United forward Ola Kamara guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in first-half stoppage time of D.C.’s match against Austin FC.

Kamara has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

