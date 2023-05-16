Toronto FC's Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty suspended additional match

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and a lengthy list of fines following MLS Matchday 12.
Marshall-Rutty suspended after Montréal vs. Toronto
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto FC and CF Montréal in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy following the conclusion of their match on May 13. Toronto and Montréal will each be issued an official warning for their first violation this season.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Montréal forward Romell Quioto and Toronto defender Richie Laryea and forward C.J. Sapong have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Toronto defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has been issued an additional one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine for re-entering the field at the conclusion of the match, having been issued a red card in the 56th minute, to engage in an inappropriate interaction with participants and inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Marshall-Rutty will serve his red card suspension during Toronto’s match against New York Red Bulls on May 17. The defender will serve the additional match suspension during Toronto’s match against Austin FC on May 20.
Disciplinary Committee: MTL-TOR Mass Confrontation post-match
Colorado Rapids fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Colorado Rapids and the Philadelphia Union in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 90th minute of their match on May 13.
Philadelphia will be issued an official warning for their first violation this season. Colorado have violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season, and the organization and head coach Robin Fraser have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake and defender Damion Lowe and Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough, midfielder Bryan Acosta, and forward Diego Rubio have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Disciplinary Committee: COL-PHI Mass Confrontation 97+min
Colorado’s Galván fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids forward Braian Galván guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 90th minute of Colorado’s match against the Philadelphia Union on May 13. Galván has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: COL-PHI Galvan Failure to leave the field 97+min
Chicago Fire violate Mass Confrontation Policy
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Chicago Fire FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 70th minute of their match against St. Louis CITY SC on May 13. The club will be issued an official warning for their first violation this season.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Chicago defender Arnaud Souquet, defender Miguel Navarro, defender Rafael Czichos, midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, midfielder Gastón Giménez, and midfielder Federico Navarro have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Disciplinary Committee: CHI-STL CHI Mass Confrontation 70min
Two Houston players fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC forward Amine Bassi guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 21st minute of Houston’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on May 13. Bassi has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: HOU-SEA Herrera Failure to leave the field 78min
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Héctor Herrera guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 78th minute of Houston’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on May 13. Herrera has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: HOU-SEA Bassi Failure to leave the field 21min
Austin’s Redes fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Austin FC forward Rodney Redes guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 54th minute of Austin’s match against FC Dallas on May 13. Redes has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: ATX-DAL Redes Failure to leave the field 54min
Miami’s Ruiz fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Inter Miami CF midfielder David Ruiz guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 79th minute of Miami’s match against the New England Revolution on May 13. Ruiz has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: MIA-NE Ruiz Simulation-Embellishment 79min