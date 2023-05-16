Toronto FC's Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty suspended additional match

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and a lengthy list of fines following MLS Matchday 12.

Marshall-Rutty suspended after Montréal vs. Toronto

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto FC and CF Montréal in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy following the conclusion of their match on May 13. Toronto and Montréal will each be issued an official warning for their first violation this season.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Montréal forward Romell Quioto and Toronto defender Richie Laryea and forward C.J. Sapong have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Toronto defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has been issued an additional one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine for re-entering the field at the conclusion of the match, having been issued a red card in the 56th minute, to engage in an inappropriate interaction with participants and inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.