LAFC & LA Galaxy players fined after mass confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 26 of the 2025 season.
LAFC-LA warnings, fines
LA Galaxy violated the policy for the third time this season and LAFC violated the policy for the first time. The Galaxy and head coach Greg Vanney will be fined while LAFC and head coach Steve Cherundolo will be issued Official Warnings.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, LA Galaxy defender Emiro Garcés and LAFC midfielder Igor Jesus will be fined for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Segura fined
LAFC defender Eddie Segura was fined for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 90th minute of LAFC’s match against the LA Galaxy.