Disciplinary Committee Decision

LAFC & LA Galaxy players fined after mass confrontation

GettyImages-2225199949

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 26 of the 2025 season.

LAFC-LA warnings, fines

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the LA Galaxy and LAFC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th minute of their match on July 19.

LA Galaxy violated the policy for the third time this season and LAFC violated the policy for the first time. The Galaxy and head coach Greg Vanney will be fined while LAFC and head coach Steve Cherundolo will be issued Official Warnings.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, LA Galaxy defender Emiro Garcés and LAFC midfielder Igor Jesus will be fined for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Segura fined

LAFC defender Eddie Segura was fined for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 90th minute of LAFC’s match against the LA Galaxy.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video