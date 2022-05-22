Toronto FC "needed that": Akinola, Osorio goals earn draw at DC United

Much of Toronto FC ’s 2022 season – one of dramatic change – seems to be about summertime additions, when Italian national team forward Lorenzo Insigne arrives on a league-record Designated Player deal after captaining Serie A’s Napoli. Further signings appear needed as well to recapture their glory days.

“The ability to keep guys going and engaged and working hard is a challenge. It's probably the biggest challenge that you ever face as a coach.”

“It means a lot to the group that they are fighting through this and they get a little something today. They needed that,” said head coach Bob Bradley, who joined in the offseason from LAFC . “You know, football, when you're around a long time, you can go through a stretch where it seems like no matter what you do, you can't get things turned around your way.

But the Reds earned some positive news Saturday evening at D.C. United , snatching a 2-2 draw behind Canadian international midfielder Jonathan Osorio ’s 89th-minute equalizer. They had also leveled in the first half through homegrown forward Ayo Akinola , enough to spoil the occasion at Audi Field.

Toronto are still winless in their last six matches, and beforehand had gone on a 3W-0L-1D run that suggested their club’s turnaround may be arriving quicker than expected. But with so many youngsters littering the starting XI each week, and with nearly 20 departures from last year’s squad, ebbs and flows are inevitable. Injuries to those like Osorio have taken a toll, too.

The rewards are particularly impactful for someone like Akinola, who’s recovered from a torn ACL and scored his first goal since July 3, 2021 – a 7-1 drubbing at the Black-and-Red that resulted in Chris Armas’ dismissal from Toronto last year and Javier Perez seeing out the year as manager.