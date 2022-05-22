Recap: DC United 2, Toronto FC 2

Jonathan Osorio scored an 89th-minute equalizer to help Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw with D.C. United Saturday at Audi Field.
Osorio, who returned to Toronto's matchday squad after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury, leveled for the Reds just when the game looked out of reach, tapping home a rebound to steal a point for the visitors.
D.C. United looked like they had the game in the bag after Edison Flores helped the home side get off to a strong start. The Peruvian international got on the end of a Michael Estrada cross, finishing first-time through the legs of a helpless Alex Bono to give United the early 1-0 lead.
After Ayo Akinola equalized for Toronto – his first MLS goal since July 3, 2021 – Estrada put the visitors back on top in the 56th minute, tapping home Taxi Fountas's scuffed effort, but D.C. couldn't hold on.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: D.C. United will be left extremely disappointed to only come away with a point after leading for the majority of the match. After an initial positive response to their coaching change, United have now gone winless in their last three league matches. Osorio’s goal was massive for Toronto as it puts an end to a five-game losing streak. TFC are looking forward to the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne and a few other reinforcements this summer – and the Reds will need every point that they can get until then to stay in the playoff race.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Osorio’s sliding finish stole a point for Toronto.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Michael Estrada. The 26-year-old Ecuadorian forward assisted on D.C. United's first goal of the match and scored the second.
Up Next
- DC: Saturday, May 28 at New York Red Bulls | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- TOR: Tuesday, May 22 at HFX Wanderers FC | 6 pm ET (OneSoccer) | Canadian Championship