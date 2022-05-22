Recap: DC United 2, Toronto FC 2

Jonathan Osorio scored an 89th-minute equalizer to help Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw with D.C. United Saturday at Audi Field.

Osorio, who returned to Toronto's matchday squad after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury, leveled for the Reds just when the game looked out of reach, tapping home a rebound to steal a point for the visitors.

D.C. United looked like they had the game in the bag after Edison Flores helped the home side get off to a strong start. The Peruvian international got on the end of a Michael Estrada cross, finishing first-time through the legs of a helpless Alex Bono to give United the early 1-0 lead.