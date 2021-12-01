Young-player standouts from the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

Jack McGlynn: The success of the Philadelphia Union involves a whole lot more than just #PlayYourKids; for starters, just take a look at the ages of Jim Curtin’s starting XIs. But what a beautifully fitting moment it was, for a club that places its academy at the heart of everything it does, when the 18-year-old McGlynn was not only trusted to come off the bench to bolster the midfield in both of their playoff games so far, but also to take a penalty kick in the shootout against Nashville – which he dispatched coolly and clinically into the corner for what turned out to be the winning take.