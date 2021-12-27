Top 8 trades of the 2021 MLS season

In recent seasons, some MLS clubs have focused more on the trade market to great success.

Teams like the Colorado Rapids , Nashville SC and CF Montréal , in particular, have shown best practices in acquiring talent from within the league. Vancouver Whitecaps FC helped launch their second-half run, in part, via a couple of trades. As such, there's real value in turning to domestic-based, MLS-proven talent. You can even already see it unfolding early into the 2022 offseason, but that's a tangent for another space.

Let's reflect upon the ever-lively trade market from 2021. The list below does not include trades for player discovery rights before they were signed from abroad.

Under Wilfried Nancy, he thrived. Mihailovic was handed the opportunity and responsibility of being creator-in-chief and relished the challenge. He finished second in MLS in assists (16) but tied for first in primary assists (14). Operating in the half-spaces in Nancy's 3-4-1-2 formation (or 3-4-2-1 depending on which forwards were available), Mihailovic reached another level.

Mihailovic arrived as a proven MLS contributor with the potential for much more, a player who broke through with Chicago Fire FC and was around the fringes of the US men's national team . He had made 73 appearances in Chicago, though the homegrown's best season was eight-goal contributions in 2020.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC acquired: Brian White

Brian White New York Red Bulls acquired: $400K GAM + $100K GAM in incentives

On the fringes with the Red Bulls, White was made available this summer. The Whitecaps were in need of another center forward with Lucas Cavallini heading to the Gold Cup (and expected to miss further time on Canadian international duty thereafter). White fit the mold of what the Whitecaps were looking for, so it was a good match.

Then at summer's end with then-interim head coach Vanni Sartini taking charge, White and the Whitecaps caught fire. He had 12 goals and five assists in 27 appearances as Vancouver embarked upon an improbable run over the playoff line.

While he delivered his best stretch of soccer, White wasn't doing anything different than what he did in New York. His success and output seem sustainable.

“Brian White is the example that if you’re selfless for the team – he’s one of the most selfless and team-oriented strikers I’ve ever seen in my life – the good is going to get back to you,” Sartini told MLSsoccer.com before the playoffs. “You’re in the right position, the ball will come back to you.”