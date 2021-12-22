Top 10 inbound transfers of the 2021 MLS season

Yep, I'm going against the award voters on this one. It's not all that often a Designated Player comes in and he's instantly the exact thing his new team has been lacking for a long time. This was one of those rare times, as Gauld not only covered previous weaknesses, he made Vancouver's strengths stronger. A terror in transition or on restarts, the Scottish playmaker put up four goals and six assists in just over 1300 minutes. The Caps opened the season 3-7-6, but Gauld led them on a fun 9-2-7 closing kick that earned the club's first winning season since 2017.