LAFC's Cristian Arango named 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year

LAFC forward Cristian “Chicho” Arango has been named the 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year, Major League Soccer announced Monday.

The annual award recognizes the year’s most impactful new MLS player – and the Colombian national team attacker shone brightest among a class of nearly 250 star-studded newcomers that averaged 22.8 years of age and hailed from 53 countries.

Arango, who joined LAFC on Aug. 2 from Colombian top-flight side Millonarios FC, contributed a team-high 14 goals and two assists across his first 17 MLS appearances. Those efforts kept the Black & Gold in Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs contention through Decision Day.

He was named MLS Player of the Week twice this season (Weeks 24 & 31) and was on the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi on three occasions. He also became the fourth player in LAFC history to register a hat trick, scoring three times vs. FC Dallas on Oct. 20.