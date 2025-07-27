Toluca vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

The Columbus Crew begin their Leagues Cup title defense on Tuesday evening when they host reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca FC in a Phase One match.
How to watch & stream
When
- Tuesday, July 29 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams will look to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.
The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.
The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Toluca are coming off a historic campaign, winning the 2025 Clausura and the Campeón de Campeones final. Both triumphs came against Club América, ending the regional powerhouse's dominant run.
Last season, midfielder Alexis Vega and striker Paulinho combined for 43 goals across all competitions. Vega helped Mexico defeat the United States for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup title, a squad that also included defender Jesús Gallardo and midfielder Marcel Ruiz.
Antonio Mohamed manages the Red Devils, and former Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Héctor Herrera features in a key role.
Columbus lifted the Leagues Cup trophy in 2024. Cucho Hernández scored twice in a 3-1 victory over LAFC, adding to his legendary status before a transfer to LaLiga side Real Betis in early February.
Fast forward nearly five months and the Crew's attack is led by Diego Rossi, who's scored a team-best 12 goals. The Uruguayan forward was named a 2025 MLS All-Star alongside wingback Max Arfsten.
Columbus recently secured their Cucho replacement, acquiring Palestine international Wessam Abou Ali from Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly. The DP striker's debut might have to wait, though.
Through Matchday 27 of the MLS season, head coach Wilfried Nancy's side is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 44 points.